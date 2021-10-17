BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Weekend ends with October perfection

After a chilly start, it will be a beautiful day with highs in the low 70s.
Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - October perfection is the only way to describe this weather and we have the rest of the weekend to enjoy before things start to change.

It’s a chilly one out there this morning as many north and west of the lake are waking up to the 40s. Those chilly morning temperatures will give way to a beautiful day. Highs will climb into the low 70s making for a pleasant feel across the region under lots of sunshine. Now the second half of today will bring increasing clouds as a weak disturbance passes through the Gulf.

This disturbance and the clouds won’t bring us any rain but it will act to keep us cloudy first thing Monday. More clouds means lows shouldn’t dip as far. I think we all wake up to the 50s or 60s come Monday morning with no 40s expected.

Slowly we will transition out of this nice weather as we go throughout the upcoming work week. Highs will return to the 80s by Wednesday and the humidity will make a return. This should provide a chance for some showers activity by the middle of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws
Authorities said a suspected car thief attempted to ram an NOPD officer and Jefferson Parish...
Shots fired as stolen vehicle suspect leads deputies on wild chase through Metairie

Latest News

Just a few clouds around October 16th looking back towards downtown New Orleans. Dry conditions...
Nicondra: Spectacular fall weather behind a front
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Fall weather arrives just in time for the weekend
Finally a fall weekend ahead
Bruce; Fall front brings long awaited cooler air
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Oct. 15
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Oct. 15