Zack: Weekend ends with October perfection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - October perfection is the only way to describe this weather and we have the rest of the weekend to enjoy before things start to change.

It’s a chilly one out there this morning as many north and west of the lake are waking up to the 40s. Those chilly morning temperatures will give way to a beautiful day. Highs will climb into the low 70s making for a pleasant feel across the region under lots of sunshine. Now the second half of today will bring increasing clouds as a weak disturbance passes through the Gulf.

This disturbance and the clouds won’t bring us any rain but it will act to keep us cloudy first thing Monday. More clouds means lows shouldn’t dip as far. I think we all wake up to the 50s or 60s come Monday morning with no 40s expected.

Slowly we will transition out of this nice weather as we go throughout the upcoming work week. Highs will return to the 80s by Wednesday and the humidity will make a return. This should provide a chance for some showers activity by the middle of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.