Bruce: After a cool weekend, temps are on the rise with rain chances returning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I hope you enjoyed the beautiful fall weekend as temps and humidity will be on the rise this week with rain chances returning.

The changes are noticable today as more clouds are passing by. This is due to a weak disturbance passing through the Gulf. But the air remains so dry, no rain is expected. With the extra clouds and still being in the “cooler” air mass, highs will top out in the low- to mid-70s on Monday.

After a nice cool down, south Louisiana heat is on the way back starting tomorrow. Here is a look at the temperature trend through the end of October. Yes warmer than average. No 90s but no 40-50s north and 50s south at night, No big fronts are in sight. Sweaters up shots out! pic.twitter.com/R6VQ65fz1v — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 18, 2021

The 80-degree weather looks to return Tuesday, as our flow becomes more easterly then southeasterly. This will lead to more humidity and warmer temperatures. Even with the increasing humidity, Tuesday still looks like a nice and sunny day before rain chances make a return.

Wednesday into Thursday, enough moisture will move in to provide a chance for rain around the area. I’m going with a 40-50 percent rain coverage, with most rain coming in the form of showers or a brief downpour. This extra moisture and weak disturbance should dissipate by week’s end, leading to low rain chances and more sunshine next weekend. That sun won’t come with lower temperatures though, as highs will stay in the 80s for the foreseeable future.

