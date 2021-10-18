BBB Accredited Business
Coach Orgeron on his ouster: ‘I know the last two years hasn’t been the standard of LSU’

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be out at the end of the 2021 season.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be out at the end of the 2021 season.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even after LSU’s dramatic win over Florida right here in Death Valley yesterday, the news comes out today the head coach Ed Orgeron will be out at the end of the season. AD Scott Woodward made the announcement on Sunday.

“The job requires us to set personal feelings aside, and make decisions that are ultimatley best for LSU. Since my first day back at LSU in 2019, Coach O and I have maintained an open and consistent dialogue about the state of LSU football. At LSU we expect to compete for SEC and national championships year in and year out. We’re proud of that standard, and we’ll always work to uphold it. Our last two seasons have simply not met that standard,” said Scott Woodward.

“I knew the expectations at LSU when I took the job. I told you that. I understand the expectations, and I invite them. Man, 2019 was a magical run, because of the players, their great players. And we had great coaches here. The players make this program. You’re able to recruit great players here at LSU. But I knew we had to sustain that momentum. We had to sustain that standard. I know the last two years hasn’t been the standard of LSU. When he came and talked to me after the Kentucky game I knew that it was time,” said Ed Orgeron.

Coach O said he’ll still recruit for LSU, and if the Tigers get to six wins, he wants to coach in the bowl game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

