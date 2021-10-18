Grant program launched to help Black-owned businesses post-Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A collection of organizations and businesses have come together to assist Black-owned businesses recover from Hurricane Ida.

AT&T and Mastercard kicked off the Black Business Works Fund on Monday with a $200,000 donation.

The program will see $2,500 grants given to African-American businesses that suffered damage or lost business after the devastating storm.

Organizers say they’re trying to make the requirements for recipients as easy as possible.

For application information, visit urbanleaguela.org/fund.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.