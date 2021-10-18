La. hunting and fishing licenses go digital with the LA Wallet app

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana residents have a new way to store and show their hunting and fishing licenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says you can now put your license on your smartphone through LA Wallet. This is just one of the many ways Louisiana allows you to show your hunting or fishing licenses to someone who needs to see them.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has partnered with LA Wallet to bring digital hunting and fishing licenses to Louisiana citizens. Effective today, October 18, 2021, citizens with a Louisiana Driver’s License or State ID can use LA Wallet to display their purchased LDWF licenses on their smartphone.

Licenses can be purchased on the LDWF website through an approved retail vendor or at the LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge. The LA Wallet app is free for the public (Download at Google Play / Apple Store).

To connect your LDWF licenses to LA Wallet:

Tap the LDWF Licenses credential shown on the homepage.

Read the disclaimer, then tap the yellow Connect LDWF Account button at the bottom.

Once your LDWF account is found, tap Yes to add your licenses.

Your LDWF account information will display at the top of the screen, along with your hunter education number and federal duck stamps, if they are found. To see your individual licenses, tap the category to expand the licenses in that category. You will only see the categories for which you hold licenses. Expired licenses will display for 30 days in LA Wallet.

LDWF has developed a video demonstration to walk through the steps above or use the printed instructions here.

As always, official hunting and fishing licenses may still be carried in several other ways:

Email - If an email address is available in our system and a license is purchased, a digital version of that license will be emailed.

Image - An individual can also take a photo of their license and store that photo on their phone.

Paper – We recommend folding the license and storing it in a zip-top bag or laminating the paper print between two pieces of packaging tape.

LA Wallet is a free legal, digital version of a citizen’s driver’s license, LA Wallet can also hold the official digital version of a citizen’s COVID-19 vaccination status on file with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), and now, your official Louisiana hunting and fishing licenses on file with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Eligible users can renew their driver’s license or request a duplicate driver’s license from the app for a fee.

