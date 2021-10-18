BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans city councilman Jared Brossett arrested again on drunk-driving allegation

New Orleans city councilman Jared Brossett, 39, was arrested early Monday (Oct. 18) on...
New Orleans city councilman Jared Brossett, 39, was arrested early Monday (Oct. 18) on suspicion of drunk driving, according to Orleans Parish court records. It is Brossett's second drunk driving arrest in 16 months.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City councilman Jared Brossett was arrested early Monday (Oct. 18) on suspicion of drunk driving, his second such allegation in the past 16 months.

Details of the arrest were not immediately available, but court records show Brossett, 39, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail at 5:14 a.m. on an allegation of driving while drunk. A jail booking photo shows Brossett standing with his eyes nearly completely shut.

In June 2020, Brossett was booked with driving while intoxicated, reckless operation and leaving a roadway lane for traffic after the city-owned SUV he was driving crossed the neutral ground and collided head-on with another vehicle in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The crash caused minor injuries to Brossett and the other driver, and Brossett’s city vehicle was declared a total loss.

In that incident, Brossett reached an agreement with the city attorney’s office to attend counseling classes, pay restitution and avoid drugs and alcohol to avoid prosecution.

Brossett and fellow councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer each are running in the Nov. 13 election to extend their tenure on the city council by competing for the at-large Division 2 seat.

Last week, they struck an unusual alliance by endorsing each other in the election, while launching a joint attack against their top challenger, former state senator J.P. Morrell.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf

Latest News

LSU is 9-8 since winning the 2019 national title
Garland Gillen breaks down what's next for LSU's program with O out after 2021
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Fans react to Coach O
Fans react to Coach O
Wharf fire reaction
Wharf fire reaction