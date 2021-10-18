New Orleans city councilman Jared Brossett arrested again on drunk-driving allegation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City councilman Jared Brossett was arrested early Monday (Oct. 18) on suspicion of drunk driving, his second such allegation in the past 16 months.

Details of the arrest were not immediately available, but court records show Brossett, 39, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail at 5:14 a.m. on an allegation of driving while drunk. A jail booking photo shows Brossett standing with his eyes nearly completely shut.

In June 2020, Brossett was booked with driving while intoxicated, reckless operation and leaving a roadway lane for traffic after the city-owned SUV he was driving crossed the neutral ground and collided head-on with another vehicle in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The crash caused minor injuries to Brossett and the other driver, and Brossett’s city vehicle was declared a total loss.

In that incident, Brossett reached an agreement with the city attorney’s office to attend counseling classes, pay restitution and avoid drugs and alcohol to avoid prosecution.

Brossett and fellow councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer each are running in the Nov. 13 election to extend their tenure on the city council by competing for the at-large Division 2 seat.

Last week, they struck an unusual alliance by endorsing each other in the election, while launching a joint attack against their top challenger, former state senator J.P. Morrell.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.