Raising Cane’s Coach O billboard comes down 24 hours after announcement

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Almost 24 hours exactly after LSU football announced Head Coach Ed Orgeron would not return for the 2022 season, video captured a Raising Cane’s billboard with Orgeron’s face on it being taken down in Baton Rouge.

The video was tweeted by twitter user Byrd (@sublimebyrd) just after 12:30 p.m. on Mon., Oct. 18. Reports of Orgeron’s departure from the program came out around noon on Sunday, one day after the Tigers’ upset win over Florida at home.

Cane’s owner Todd Graves replied with a series of tweets saying the contracts for the billboards ended at the end of September.

“We’ve enjoyed having Coach O as the leader of our hometown team and a spokesperson for Cane’s,” he tweeted. “This was unrelated to yesterday’s announcement.”

Circumstances surrounding the departure are still unclear.

LSU will pay Orgeron his full buyout, $16.8 million, over the next four years.

Coach O said he does not plan to coach next year.

