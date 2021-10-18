Saints WR Michael Thomas still weeks away from return: report

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Thomas is still “multiple weeks” away from a return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas has been on the PUP list since the beginning of the season after undergoing left ankle surgery. The PUP designation makes him eligible to return as early as Week 7, but it appears the star wide receiver will require more time before returning to practice.

The Saints, coming off a Week 6 bye, will travel for a Monday Night contest against a Seattle Seahawks team missing their No. 1 quarterback, Russell Wilson, who is recovering from hand surgery.

Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris are next in line to serve as Jameis Winston’s top wideouts.

