Two people shot on Interstate-10 near Superdome, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot early Monday (Oct. 18), apparently while driving west on Interstate-10 near the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans police said.

The department provided few details of the shooting, except to say in an email sent at 6:18 a.m. that an adult man and woman had sustained gunshot wounds on I-10 West at mile marker 234. That puts the location near the exit for 234-A to the Pontchartrain Expressway and 234-B to the Superdome and Poydras Avenue.

The notification did not specify whether the wounded people were driving in a vehicle or were parked or on foot at the location.

This story will be updated as more details are made available by the NOPD.

