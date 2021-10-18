BBB Accredited Business
Two people shot on Interstate-10 near Superdome, NOPD says

Two people were shot early Monday (Oct. 18) on westbound Interstate-10 near the Caesars...
Two people were shot early Monday (Oct. 18) on westbound Interstate-10 near the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans police reported.(WMBF)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot early Monday (Oct. 18), apparently while driving west on Interstate-10 near the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans police said.

The department provided few details of the shooting, except to say in an email sent at 6:18 a.m. that an adult man and woman had sustained gunshot wounds on I-10 West at mile marker 234. That puts the location near the exit for 234-A to the Pontchartrain Expressway and 234-B to the Superdome and Poydras Avenue.

The notification did not specify whether the wounded people were driving in a vehicle or were parked or on foot at the location.

This story will be updated as more details are made available by the NOPD.

