Zack: Changes coming this week as rain chances return

One more day of highs in the 70s before we return to the humid 80s by Tuesday.
3 Day Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was nice while it lasted but the new work week will bring changes in the weather across the area.

We are already noticing how things are changing on this Monday with plenty of clouds to start the day. This is due to a weak disturbance passing through the Gulf but the air remains so dry, no rain is expected. The extra clouds and with us still being in the “cooler” air mass, highs will top out in the low to mid 70s on this Monday.

The 80 degree weather looks to make a return on Tuesday as our flow becomes more easterly then southeasterly. This will lead to more humidity and of course warmer temperatures going forward. Even with the increasing humidity, Tuesday still looks like a nice and sunny day before rain chances make a return.

Wednesday into Thursday enough moisture will move in to provide a chance for rain around the area. I’m going with a 40-50% rain coverage with most rain coming in the form of showers or a brief downpour. This extra moisture and weak disturbance should dissipate by week’s end leading to low rain chances and more sunshine come next weekend. That sun won’t come with lower temperatures though as highs look to stick in the 80s for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

