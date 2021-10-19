BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Breaking down details behind ‘separation agreement’ between LSU & Coach O

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ed Orgeron’s tenure as the head football coach at LSU is coming to an end, but what does this mean for the program’s future?

LSU will pay Orgeron his full buyout, $16.8 million, over the next four years. Orgeron will receive $5 million in December and two payments of $1 million each in 2022. The final payment is scheduled for 2025.

Under the agreement, Orgeron is still considered an employee of the university and must make at least one public appearance a year for LSU.

Baton Rouge attorney Roy Maughan, Jr. said this was the best way for the school and Coach O to split ties.

“By taking this role, they’ve chosen to take the least controversial path,” Maughan said.

Maughan represents current and former players in both the NBA and NFL. Maughan is not involved in the Coach O parting.

However, based on his knowledge of sports contracts, he says the agree gives the school flexibility in their coaching search.

“What it tells us is that they don’t have to wait to hire a new coach, because there’s a new employment agreement with Coach O even through the end of November. They can hire a new coach next week, but they’re guaranteed that they have a coach there as the head coach until the new coach is hired.”

It also means the school could make a hire before the season’s end and not worry about paying Coach O any additional money that’s not outlined in the current buyout.

“If they decide to make a hire before the end of November, they can terminate Coach O for whatever reason, pay the liquidated portion of the contract, hire a new coach, and replace him,” Maughan said.

Maughan said it’s possible Coach O could be in line for slightly more money if he decides to draw retirement based on the agreement, but he said that’s years down the line.

Maughan also believes this exit will not any financial ramifications behind the hiring of the next coach.

“We found out that even after they paid out Coach Miles that Coach O came in with a significant contract value, so I don’t think this will have any depreciable effect on what they’ll be willing to pay for a replacement coach,” Maughan said.

He thinks we could see the university make a move soon.

“My guess is they’re not going to wait later, they’re going to do it sooner,” Maughan said.

As a part of the agreement, Orgeron cannot seek any coaching opportunities in the SEC for 18 months. Orgeron said a press conference Sunday, Oct. 17, that he does not plan to coach next year.

Since winning the National Championship in 2019, Coach O’s record is 9-8. Overall, he has a record of 49-17, including going 15-0 in ‘19. Outside of the 2019 season, Coach O has a 35-17 overall record and a 30-14 record in SEC play.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

Southeastern Quarterback Cole Kelley (No. 15)
No. 11 Southeastern football improves to 4-1
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. ‘very questionable’ against Miss. St., Orgeron says
The Tarpons open at E.D. White on Saturday.
South Lafourche starts football season among Ida devastation
Karr (0-0) vs. Curtis (0-0)
Karr vs. Curtis preview