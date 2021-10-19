Bruce: From sunny skies to stormy skies mid-week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a nice stretch of fall weather, blue skies , comfortable temps and lower humidity, we will quickly transition to a warmer, wetter and more humid pattern starting tomorrow.
The big change comes for the middle of the week, as Wednesday brings a very high storm chance. Spotty showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will occur. There will be a few heavy downpours as well. This is all in response to the Gulf opening back up for business and a weakness passing us by. Some of the downpours Wednesday could be slow-movers, so a quick 1-2 inches of rain will be possible in spots.
Rain chances stick around through Thursday before we go back to a mostly dry but warm-and-humid pattern heading into the weekend. Highs will be well into the 80s from Friday on into next week.
