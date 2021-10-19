Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah’s Casino eagerly anticipating the green light to take bets

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sports betting at Harrah’s Casino is very close to becoming a reality. Right now, officials at the casino are playing the waiting game, and bettors are getting anxious.

“The number of times is relentless, right. I came up here just to see what’s going on the games, and catch some scores on the TV’s. It was just a steady stream of guests coming up and saying ‘Is this open? Can we bet now?,” said Samir Mowad, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Bettors at Harrah’s appear ready to roll. So what is a realistic timeline.

“We’re in constant contact with the state, and they’ve super communicative. At the same time, they’re learning a whole new business. We’re obviously able to rely on all of our resources that have done this in other jurisdictions. The state is just learning as they go. The latest communication is hopefully before Halloween,” said Mowad.

If the state gives the go-ahead to Harrah’s on any given morning, they could be ready to take sports bets by sundown.

“When they’re ready, they’re ready. I will tell you, we’re ready to go in a moments notice, literally,” said Mowad.

Mississippi started taking sports bets back in 2018. Three years later, mobile betting still isn’t legal in that state. Louisiana will start with sports betting at casino’s, but mobile betting will follow quickly.

“Mobile is going to be a little bit after that. Maybe a month or so lagging. It is possible that we will get approval in advance to start downloading the app. Potentially putting money on the app. But in terms of an actually bet, we’re probably call it six weeks’ish away. The reality is, it’s a fluid situation,” said Mowad.

The sports book here at Harrah’s will create 13 news jobs. Then with food and beverage more opportunities for employment should come in the future.

