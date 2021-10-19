BBB Accredited Business
Edna Karr four-star WR Aaron Anderson decommits from LSU

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Edna Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson has decommitted from the LSU Tigers following the news of the departure of head coach Ed Orgeron following this season according to 247Sports Billy Embody.

Anderson becomes the first LSU commit to announce his decommitment from the Tigers. The Cougars star receiver stated that the recent coaching change is the reason why he decommitted from LSU.

“I feel like it’s best for me to reopen my recruitment because Coach O was the main reason I committed to LSU,” Anderson said to 247Sports. “We had a special bond outside of football & he really made me feel like I was his family.”

The Tigers also lost a current player of the team, in Koy Moore who has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

LSU is now down to 14 commits for the class of 2022. You can see the full list below. According to 247Sports, the Tigers now rank No. 12 in the nation and No. 4 overall in the SEC.

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • OT, Emery Jones, 4-star, Baton Rouge, La.
  • RB, TreVonte’ Citizen, 4-star, Lake Charles, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • TE, Mason Taylor, 3-star, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, 3-star, Hartland, Mich.

