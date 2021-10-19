Krewe of Boo parade will determine what the next Carnival Season could look like

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re just days away from the parade that could determine what the upcoming Carnival Season will look like.

City leaders say they want to make sure participants and spectators stay safe and healthy this weekend. The Krewe of Boo is set to roll Saturday evening. City leaders say the people participating in the parade must provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test before they ride or march in the parade. Everyone should wear a mask, both the spectators and participants.

Also, the city’s asking for the public’s help to collect data during the parade. They’ll have workers on both the sidewalk side and the neutral ground side conducting a survey to help understand if large events affect the spread of COVID. They say the survey will only take a couple of minutes and each participant will receive a bag of treats and an at-home COVID test.

“This event provides not only a creative outlet for the community but also a perfect opportunity for cutting edge science. So this weekend, the Health Department, the volunteers, and our partners will be actively surveying krewe members and parade-goers Saturday evening, so we can truly understand what our level of protection truly is and how attending a parade and all the of the activities that go along with it might affect the transmission of the virus,” says NOLA Health Dir., Jennifer Avegno, M.D.

Responses to the survey are anonymous. They say whether you’re a resident or a visitor, every survey helps to determine what will happen this Carnival Season. The city’s hoping to get between 4 and 5 hundred parade-goers to take the survey, along with Krewe members.

