LaPlace man gets 3-year federal sentence for trying to bring ‘ghost’ gun, ammo through New Orleans airport

A convicted felon from LaPlace was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for attempting to...
A convicted felon from LaPlace was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for attempting to smuggle ammunition and an unmarked polymer-based 'ghost' gun similar to this through New Orleans airport security.(Associated Press)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A convicted felon from LaPlace was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after being caught attempting to smuggle ammunition and a polymer “ghost” gun through security at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport two years ago.

Dwayne Brown, 34, faced up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty four months ago to being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection to the incident on Oct. 1, 2019. U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe imposed a sentence of 37 months plus three years of supervised release in Brown’s sentencing hearing last Thursday (Oct. 14).

According to court documents, Brown attempted to pass through Armstrong Airport security with $35,000 in cash, two 30-round magazines containing 28 rounds each, and a “ghost” gun -- a heavy-duty plastic weapon assembled from a kit that has no serial number or manufacturer’s marks of identification affixed to it.

Authorities said the assembled gun was affixed with an auto-sear, which permitted it to fire automatically.

Brown had a prior state felony conviction out of the 40th Judicial Court District in St. John The Baptist Parish for aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. That conviction made it illegal for Brown to possess firearms or ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys G. Dall Kammer and Rachal Cassagne prosecuted the case for the U.S. Justice Department’s Eastern District of Louisiana. The investigation was assisted by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

