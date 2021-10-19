New Orleans coroner identifies man shot to death in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found shot to death last Saturday night inside a vehicle parked in the Seventh Ward was identified Tuesday (Oct. 19) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The victim was 34-year-old James Reese, Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said.

New Orleans police said officers responded to reports of gunfire Saturday (Oct. 16) in the 1800 block of Touro Street at 9:21 p.m. They found the man later identified as Reese slumped over the steering wheel of a white SUV with the apparent gunshot wound.

That preliminary cause of death was confirmed by the coroner’s office on Tuesday.

Police have provided no other details on the homicide, but ask that anyone with information on the killing contact NOPD homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

