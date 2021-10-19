BBB Accredited Business
Newlyweds die in I-40 crash

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
Jessiah Plemons, 31, of Lenoir City, Lillian Rose, 25, of Maryville
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were killed after being struck by a vehicle on the interstate around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Jessiah Plemons, 31, of Lenoir City, Lillian Rose, 25, of Maryville, and Madison Davis, 23, of Knoxville were identified as the ones who died, officials said.

Officers with KPD responded to the crash on the exit ramp from I-40 West to Weisgarber Road. Once on the scene, Crash Reconstruction investigators were requested based on the severity of the crash, officials said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe that a Dodge pickup was traveling on the exit ramp when it left the roadway and struck the guardrail. Following the crash, the three occupants got out of the vehicle and stood beside it when a Chevrolet truck struck all of them and the Dodge.

The driver of the Chevrolet was removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Plemons’ mother, Michelle Plemons, took to Facebook where she said Plemons and Rose had been married Friday and were in the area to celebrate.

WVLT News spoke to Chasidy Wardlaw, a friend of Jessiah Plemons, who spoke on her friend.

Jess was an incredible person with a heart of gold. I’m not just saying that cause he’s gone. He was remarkable. I personally saw him face many challenges over the last 10 years and he faced those challenges fearless with Grace. People listened when he spoke. He was smart and one of the hardest working people I know. He told me once that he looked up to me. Truth is, I looked up to him. We shared a beautiful respect for one another. He absolutely loved his babies wholeheartedly. He fought for them and loved them fiercely. He helped so many people in so many different ways and was a true inspiration. I will never in my life forget him. The world needs more people like Jess. He will be miss beyond measure.

Chasidy Wardlaw

