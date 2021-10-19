Recruiting takes a hit at LSU after Orgeron announcement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “I have no regrets, not one day. I was not going to have a bad day. I’m not going to blink. I told you guys that. The circumstances that we haven’t won enough games the last two years, I totally get it,” said Ed Orgeron.

On Sunday, Coach Orgeron met the media to say he’s out at the end of the season. Less than 24 hours later, the fallout has begun. Four-star wide receiver Aaron Anderson decommitted from the Tigers Monday morning. The Karr Cougar pledged to LSU back in the December of 2020. Even though Coach O’s time with the Tigers is coming to an end, he’s still trying to keep the 2022 recruiting class intact.

“Well I’m going to continue to recruit for LSU. Just because I’m not going to be here at LSU, that hasn’t changed. It’s a great school, with a great tradition. I’m from the state of Louisiana. It’s a big plus for you to come to school at LSU. A lot of great players before, and had a lot of success. I’m going to continue to sell LSU,” said Orgeron.

As for LSU’s current roster. How will O motivate the players with only two months left on his contract.

“First of all, I’ve been an interim coach already. I feel that the pressure has been let out the tank. I think they were hearing all the stuff. Now it’s done. Now we can concentrate on football. I think we’re going to play a lot freer.

Orgeron was an interim head coach twice in his career, at USC and LSU. He combined to go 12-4.

