BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Recruiting takes a hit at LSU after Orgeron announcement

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “I have no regrets, not one day. I was not going to have a bad day. I’m not going to blink. I told you guys that. The circumstances that we haven’t won enough games the last two years, I totally get it,” said Ed Orgeron.

On Sunday, Coach Orgeron met the media to say he’s out at the end of the season. Less than 24 hours later, the fallout has begun. Four-star wide receiver Aaron Anderson decommitted from the Tigers Monday morning. The Karr Cougar pledged to LSU back in the December of 2020. Even though Coach O’s time with the Tigers is coming to an end, he’s still trying to keep the 2022 recruiting class intact.

“Well I’m going to continue to recruit for LSU. Just because I’m not going to be here at LSU, that hasn’t changed. It’s a great school, with a great tradition. I’m from the state of Louisiana. It’s a big plus for you to come to school at LSU. A lot of great players before, and had a lot of success. I’m going to continue to sell LSU,” said Orgeron.

As for LSU’s current roster. How will O motivate the players with only two months left on his contract.

“First of all, I’ve been an interim coach already. I feel that the pressure has been let out the tank. I think they were hearing all the stuff. Now it’s done. Now we can concentrate on football. I think we’re going to play a lot freer.

Orgeron was an interim head coach twice in his career, at USC and LSU. He combined to go 12-4.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

Anderson committed to LSu in December of 2020.
Recruiting taking hits at LSU after Orgeron announcement
Sports betting is legal in 55 of 64 parishes in Louisiana
Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah’s Casino eagerly anticipating the green light to take bets
Sports betting is legal in 55 of 64 parishes in Louisiana
Sports betting at Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah's Casino is ready for the green light
LSU Tigers
Edna Karr 4-star WR Aaron Anderson decommits from LSU