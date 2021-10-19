Saints designate Davenport, Alexander and Smith to return from injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints designated defensive end Marcus Davenport, linebacker Kwon Alexander and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve.

Davenport and Alexander were both injured in week one against the Green Bay Packers. Smith has not played a game all season.

With Davenport out, the Saints have struggled to rush the passer. They have the second lowest sack total in the NFL. Second round pick Pete Werner has started at linebacker in place of Alexander and played well. Werner has led the team in tackles in their last two games.

The designation means the team has 21 days to place them on the active roster.

