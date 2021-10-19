BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Skeleton found in well nearly four decades ago identified as missing Louisiana man

Detectives still seeking information that may lead to whoever is responsible for his death
Central Sabine Fire Department’s confined space entry team recovered more skeletal remains and...
Central Sabine Fire Department’s confined space entry team recovered more skeletal remains and other evidence from a Sabine Parish well in April 2021 that led to the positive identification of a Louisiana man who went missing in 1984. A landowner discovered the remains in April 1986, but they could not be positively identified at the time.(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A missing Louisiana man’s family is getting some degree of closure after he disappeared almost four decades ago.

They were notified Tuesday, Oct. 19 that skeletal remains that a Sabine Parish landowner found in a well in April 1986 are Lester Rome’s, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

The Grand Isle resident was 58 years old when his disappearance was reported to Jefferson Parish authorities in 1984.

Investigators could not make positively identify Rome’s remains when they were discovered 2.5 years later.

Personnel at the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory in Baton Rouge did make a possible connection between Rome and the remains in October 2013.

“The skeletal remains had shotgun pellets embedded in the pelvic area. Rome had been shot in the abdomen area with a shotgun some years prior to when he went missing,” the Sheriff’s Office recounted in a Facebook post-Tuesday afternoon.

Fast forward to this year.

Sheriff’s detectives got the current landowner’s permission in February to use “mechanical means” to try to recover more of the skeletal remains from the well. That attempt was unsuccessful.

But in April, more skeletal remains and other pieces of evidence were recovered from the well with the help of the Central Sabine Fire Department’s confined space entry team.

Sabine Parish Coroner Mark Holder issued a death certificate Tuesday stating that the skeletal remains recovered from the well are Rome’s.

Detectives still are searching for more information that may lead to whoever is responsible for Rome’s death.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher
Krewe of Boo
Krewe of Boo parade will determine what the next Carnival Season could look like
brossett chair sits empty
NOLA Council authors motion to oust Jared Brossett as budget chair
Kentay Lamothe (left) black male, Kimberly Lamothe (middle), and Jules Carter Jr. (right)
Victim held prisoner and beaten for 9 days in Algiers, police search for kidnapping suspects
Sunny skies turn cloudy with spotty storms
Bruce: From sunny skies to stormy skies mid-week