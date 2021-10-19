Victim held prisoner and beaten for 9 days in Algiers, police search for kidnapping suspects

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for three people accused of steaming from their victim, then keeping him at a residence in Algiers and severely injuring him for nine days.

Kentay Lamothe allegedly struck the victim with his hands multiple times causing severe injuries, and also reportedly strangled the victim. The victim reportedly managed to escape from the residence after nine days and sought medical treatment. Police learned that the victim had an active protective order against Lamothe.

Officers did not release any other information about the victim to protect his identity.

The NOPD has obtained arrest warrants for:

Kentay Lamothe (DOB: 04-17-1994, 6′1″, 140 pounds)

Kimberly Lamothe (DOB: 07-07-1968, 4′11, 198 pounds)

Jules Carter Jr. (DOB: 05-12-1963, 5′6″, 149 pounds)

The investigation of a domestic simple battery and false imprisonment started on Oct. 9, 2021 in the 6300 blk. of Woodland Hwy.

Detectives also determined that Kimberly Lamothe was present inside the residence when the victim was being falsely imprisoned and assisted in preventing the victim from leaving the residence, witnessed the battery of the victim and made no attempt to assist the victim, the NOPD said.

Officers said that Jules Carter was present inside the residence where the victim was being falsely imprisoned. Carter reportedly had knowledge of the incident and made no attempt to assist the victim.

Kentay Lamothe is wanted on charges of second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, violation of protective orders and theft.

Both Kimberly Lamothe and Carter are each wanted for principal to second-degree battery and false imprisonment.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

