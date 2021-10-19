BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: More sun for today but storm chances arrive soon

Highs return to the 80s for today and they look to remain there through the 7 day forecast.
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big changes are set to take place in weather over the next 24 hours as quickly the humidity will return and then come the storm chances.

For your Tuesday, it’s actually going to be an overall nice day. Lots of sunshine is expected but the southeasterly winds will start to increase our humidity levels. This will make for a warmer feel out there as highs climb back to around 80 degrees.

The big change comes for the middle of the week as Wednesday brings a very high storm chance. In fact, I’ve increased our rain coverage to around 70% so be ready for some downpours. This is all in response to the Gulf opening back up for business and a weakness passing us by. I’m thinking some of the downpours on Wednesday could be slow movers so a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible in spots.

Rain chances stick around through Thursday before it looks like we go back to a mostly dry but warm and humid pattern heading into the weekend. Highs will be well into the 80s from Friday on into next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

Nightly weather update for Mon., Oct. 18 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Mon., Oct. 18 at 10 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
Warm humid air returns this week with rain chances
Bruce: After a cool weekend, temps are on the rise with rain chances returning
3 Day Forecast
Zack: Changes coming this week as rain chances return