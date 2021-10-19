Zack: More sun for today but storm chances arrive soon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big changes are set to take place in weather over the next 24 hours as quickly the humidity will return and then come the storm chances.

For your Tuesday, it’s actually going to be an overall nice day. Lots of sunshine is expected but the southeasterly winds will start to increase our humidity levels. This will make for a warmer feel out there as highs climb back to around 80 degrees.

The big change comes for the middle of the week as Wednesday brings a very high storm chance. In fact, I’ve increased our rain coverage to around 70% so be ready for some downpours. This is all in response to the Gulf opening back up for business and a weakness passing us by. I’m thinking some of the downpours on Wednesday could be slow movers so a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible in spots.

Rain chances stick around through Thursday before it looks like we go back to a mostly dry but warm and humid pattern heading into the weekend. Highs will be well into the 80s from Friday on into next week.

