BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Where is fall?-Not around here for at least the next week

The heat and humidity is back and here to stay
The heat and humidity is back and here to stay(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fall temps have left the building! After an amazing stretch of Fall weather The Gulf muggies are back with warm temps and a few spotty nuisance showers around. As high pressure shifts to our east the easterly and southeasterly winds are bringing back the high humidity levels as Gulf moisture gets pushed on shore. Expect warm and muggy air with spotty showers and a few storms through Thursday.

A front will attempt to move in allowing some drier air to settle back into the region by the weekend taking rain chances back down to near zero, but that is about it. It will stay warm and muggy through the weekend.The heat will stick around with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl

Latest News

Afternoon weather update for Wed., Oct. 20
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Oct. 20
Moisture returns allowing for spotty showers and storms across the region.
Nicondra: Wet weather returns to the forecast
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Oct. 20
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Oct. 20
Tracking The Science: Billion-dollar natural disasters for Wednesday, Oct. 20
Tracking The Science: Billion-dollar natural disasters for Wednesday, Oct. 20