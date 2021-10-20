Bruce: Where is fall?-Not around here for at least the next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fall temps have left the building! After an amazing stretch of Fall weather The Gulf muggies are back with warm temps and a few spotty nuisance showers around. As high pressure shifts to our east the easterly and southeasterly winds are bringing back the high humidity levels as Gulf moisture gets pushed on shore. Expect warm and muggy air with spotty showers and a few storms through Thursday.

Bruce: Where is fall? Not around here. No cold fronts for at least the next 7 days. Yes!! I want that fall feel back but mother nature has a mind of her own. Keeping us well into the 80s all week into next week. pic.twitter.com/0pZAyceFMT — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 20, 2021

A front will attempt to move in allowing some drier air to settle back into the region by the weekend taking rain chances back down to near zero, but that is about it. It will stay warm and muggy through the weekend.The heat will stick around with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the 70s.

