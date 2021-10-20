BBB Accredited Business
Jared Brossett will not participate in tonight’s NOLA City Council debate

New Orleans City Council Jared Brossett answers questions about past DWI troubles just days...
New Orleans City Council Jared Brossett answers questions about past DWI troubles just days before he was arrested again on October 18, 2021.(Source: WVUE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Councilman Jared Brossett has dropped out of tonight’s City Council At-Large debate, a spokesperson from his campaign said today.

Brossett was arrested for DWI Monday morning, his second DWI arrest in less than two years.

Brossett has not dropped out of the race at this point but his political career is uncertain.

Tonight’s debate includes Xavier University staffer Bart Everson, former state Sen. J.P. Morrell, and Dist. C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer.

The debate will take place at 6 p.m. tonight.

The primary election is Nov. 13 and a potential runoff would be Dec. 11

