LSU commits faced with tough decisions after Orgeron announcement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entering last weekend LSU held commitments from two Karr Cougars, Tygee Hill and Aaron Anderson. With the news of Ed Orgeron’s departure, tough decisions will need to made by these recruits.

“As of now, I’m still committed to LSU. Just keeping everything open right now. There’s a long time until signing day. Right now, just taking it a day at a time,” said Karr senior Tygee Hill.

After speaking with Orgeron, Anderson decided to decommit from the Tigers.

“Once we had that personal talk with each other. He was cool. He knew what it was already going to be, my recruitment open. Just finish the season off, that’s what I’m worried about,” said Karr senior Aaron Anderson.

But, the 4-star receiver isn’t closing the door on LSU.

“Yeah, they’re still in the hunt. I would never turn my back on my hood. They still in the mix, running for my recruitment. I’m going on an official visit in December to see how it is without Coach Orgeron. We’ll take it from there,” said Anderson.

No matter the decision, the players have the full blessing of their head coach.

“We have a certain policy here at Karr once you commit, that you’re basically married to that school. But this is one of the exemptions to that rule. Because the coach is not going to be there that recruited him. In that case, Coach o was very hands-on in recruiting Tygee and Aaron,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.

The Crimson Tide are one of the schools in the mix, trying to get Anderson’s commitment. He’ll be in Tuscaloosa this weekend when they play Tennessee.

