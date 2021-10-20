BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU commits faced with tough decisions after Orgeron announcement

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entering last weekend LSU held commitments from two Karr Cougars, Tygee Hill and Aaron Anderson. With the news of Ed Orgeron’s departure, tough decisions will need to made by these recruits.

“As of now, I’m still committed to LSU. Just keeping everything open right now. There’s a long time until signing day. Right now, just taking it a day at a time,” said Karr senior Tygee Hill.

After speaking with Orgeron, Anderson decided to decommit from the Tigers.

“Once we had that personal talk with each other. He was cool. He knew what it was already going to be, my recruitment open. Just finish the season off, that’s what I’m worried about,” said Karr senior Aaron Anderson.

But, the 4-star receiver isn’t closing the door on LSU.

“Yeah, they’re still in the hunt. I would never turn my back on my hood. They still in the mix, running for my recruitment. I’m going on an official visit in December to see how it is without Coach Orgeron. We’ll take it from there,” said Anderson.

No matter the decision, the players have the full blessing of their head coach.

“We have a certain policy here at Karr once you commit, that you’re basically married to that school. But this is one of the exemptions to that rule. Because the coach is not going to be there that recruited him. In that case, Coach o was very hands-on in recruiting Tygee and Aaron,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.

The Crimson Tide are one of the schools in the mix, trying to get Anderson’s commitment. He’ll be in Tuscaloosa this weekend when they play Tennessee.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl

Latest News

LSU 2022 recruiting class could see some changes with O out the door.
LSU commits faced with tough decisions now that Orgeron is out at the end of 2021
Anderson is a senior at Karr.
Recruiting takes a hit at LSU after Orgeron announcement
Anderson committed to LSu in December of 2020.
Recruiting taking hits at LSU after Orgeron announcement
Sports betting is legal in 55 of 64 parishes in Louisiana
Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah’s Casino eagerly anticipating the green light to take bets