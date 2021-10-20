Mid City smash-and-grab hits over a dozen bar customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating after “multiple” vehicles had windows smashed and valuables missing in the 3500 block of Toulouse, Saturday night.

“I get in the car and I’m like I’m something’s hurting my butt and I realized the truck had glass everywhere,” one victim said.

Imagine going out for a quick drink with your significant other, expecting to spend around $20, but leaving around midnight with $500 in damage and missing valuables.

“I realized the cops down the way were also helping a bunch of guys that their truck had gotten broken into,” she said.

It was a smash-and-grab operation in the parking lot of Wrong Iron and she says the thieves made out with her boyfriend’s prescription they picked up that day, and his guitar. What was really weird to her was how they took a crowbar to the locked glove compartment to get to the truck’s registration.

“They [police] say that that’s one of the most valuable things they can get out of your car,” she said.

The couple was obviously not alone in this as NOPD officers lined up what she says was mostly trucks for DNA swabbing.

“Three more officers walk up and they go, yeah, there’s probably another 12 over there, a couple in the American Can parking lot, a couple on the street, because people park on the street for Wrong Iron,” she said. “In all they counted 15 that they knew of and there was definitely more, there were a few by Bayou Beer garden.”

There’s a sign in the parking lot that says Wrong Iron is not responsible for theft or damage, something that came as a surprise to her.

“They’re [police] like this happens every weekend at these places,” she said.

While she was waiting on forensics to finish up at a homicide, she learned some eye opening things hanging out with the other victims.

“He said this is the second time it’s happened to him in the past two weeks and that has happened four times since the summer started and it always happens when he comes to Mid City,” she said. “Another guys said he had two guns in his car, so it’s just adding it’s our, you know, to our issues in New Orleans.”

What disturbs her most is that these are popular spots in areas that are well lit and there are plenty of people around.

“I think it will take a while for us to even feel comfortable and what’s so sad is ee love going to Mid City, we eat there, we go to church there,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.