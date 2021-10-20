BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Most Americans do not want to see another Trump presidential run, poll shows

A majority of Americans do not want to see Trump run for president again, but support is...
A majority of Americans do not want to see Trump run for president again, but support is growing among Republicans, a new poll shows.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A majority of Americas — 58% — say they do not want to see Donald Trump run for president in 2024, but a majority of Republicans disagree, according to a recent poll by Quinnipiac University.

Results show that that position breaks down along partisan lines: 94 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents agree they do not want Trump to run.

But 78% of Republicans do want to see Trump on the ballot.

That share is up from 66% in May.

“While a majority of Americans say, ‘been there, done that’ about Trump, and half feel he has damaged the underpinnings of democracy, support for the former president within the GOP has grown,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

While more than half of Americans (51%) say Trump has had a mainly negative impact on American politics and that they think he has been undermining democracy since the 2020 presidential election, more than half of Americans also give President Joe Biden poor marks, according to poll results.

Only 37 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s job as president, and a majority (52%) of respondents say the country is worse off today than it was a year ago.

Those figures too break down along partisan divides; 76% of Democrats say that country is better off, while 94% of Republicans and 56% of independents say the country is worse off today than it was a year ago, the poll shows.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl

Latest News

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook
South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook
South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook
South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook
Experts say COVID-19 has taken a toll on students nationwide, both academically and mentally.
White House releases plan to address students' mental health amid pandemic
brossett chair sits empty
NOLA Council authors motion to oust Jared Brossett as budget chair
Rep. Fortenberry indicted; accused of lying to FBI during campaign finance investigation
Rep. Fortenberry indicted; accused of lying to FBI during campaign finance investigation