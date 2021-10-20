BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Wet weather returns to the forecast

Spotty storms Wednesday and Thursday
Moisture returns allowing for spotty showers and storms across the region.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an amazing stretch of Fall weather we knew it wouldn’t last forever. Some showers have returned for the middle of the week. As high pressure shifts to our east the easterly and southeasterly winds are bringing back the high humidity levels as Gulf moisture gets pushed on shore. Expect warm and muggy air with spotty showers and a few storms through Thursday. A cold front will allow some drier air to settle back into the region by the weekend taking rain chances back down to near zero, but it will be more of a humidity front. The heat will stick around with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

