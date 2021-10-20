Overtime Podcast #258 - Pelicans Begin Season Without Zion Williamson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

For the second time in three seasons, the Pelicans will tip-off the regular season without Zion Williamson due to injury. This time around, their superstar is still recovering from a foot surgery that he had during the summer. However, while we were told he’d be ready for the start of the season, the Pelicans updated his status with no timeline to return as of a week before their first game.

On episode #258 of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Chris Hagan and Juan Kincaid discuss what these developments mean for the Pelicans’ season outlook during a must-win season.

Chris Hagan on another Zion absence:

“Where you can definitely have a complaint is this is a franchise, that from day one, has tried to build around Zion. The moves they made prior to the 2020-21 season with Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe, they were busts. They self-corrected and know their mistakes and recovered well enough all things considered. But now this team is really build around Zion, and he’s not there. And it’s not fair, in my opinion, to the Pelicans as an organization because they get criticized for not putting a winner on the floor and not putting a winning product on the floor for Zion Williamson. You can’t do it for Zion Williamson without Zion Williamson.”

Juan Kincaid on Zion starting the season late again:

“You really haven’t had a chance to see this starting five to start a season in three years and what they’re going to look like to get the fan base excited and to get us excited about seeing Pelicans basketball. Now it feels like here we go again with his rookie year where this is going to be a build-up process. This is not going to be throw Zion on the court, and he’s going to be able to play 35-40 minutes. He’s got to be built back up again. He’s got to get back into basketball shape. Part of getting into basketball shape is getting onto the court and playing an actual game. It feels like his rookie season all over again where they’ve got to figure it out as it goes along here.”

