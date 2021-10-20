Rapper Rick Ross launches a hemp company inspired by health journey

(WVUE) - According to HipHopDX, Rick Ross has definitely had health scares in the past. Now he’s partnering with Rap Snacks’ CEO and founder James Lindsey to launch a new company, Hemp Hop Smokeables LLC. The company plans to sell cannabinoid hemp cigarettes and hemp rolling paper.

“I truly believe in the health benefits of Hemp derived products,” said Rick Ross in a statement. “Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of Hemp cannabinoids.”

Rick Ross to launch a new company called Hemp Hop, inspired by his health journey (hemphop.co)

Ross continues to make even bigger moves. Earlier this month he made a major investment by purchasing a Wingstop franchise for his son’s birthday.

Fans can visit the website hemphop.shop to sign up for newsletters and have a chance to win free carton of CBD cigarettes.

