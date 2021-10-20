BBB Accredited Business
Southern University ramping up security for homecoming week amid recent violence

WAFB FILE photo of A.W. Mumford Stadium on Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB FILE photo of A.W. Mumford Stadium on Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is implementing new security measures for their homecoming week amid a deadly shooting at another college campus.

One person was killed and seven others were wounded, one critically, in a shooting at Grambling State University Sunday, Oct. 17.

One of the people hurt is a student. According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, that person’s injuries are non life-threatening.

On top of that shooting, two people were shot on Southern University’s campus Friday, Oct. 15.

Both cases involved people who were not students.

With homecoming this week, the Southern University Police Department will double security and check every I.D. that comes on campus through each entry point.

Cpl. Marcquis Baldwin said you must have a driver’s license, student identification card, or some other form of I.D. to be allowed on campus.

“When we’re checking these ID’s, we want to be able to identify you. So, if something happens, everything is documented,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said this is crucial if anything were to take place. ”That way we have a track record of who was on campus at this time, what vehicle they were riding in, who they were with, and where were they headed to in that direction,” Baldwin said.

The school is also tossing their visitation policy for this week. This means nobody is allowed on campus after 5 p.m. unless you are a student, faculty, on official business, delivering food delivery, or offering a transportation service.

Corporal Baldwin said it’s disheartening to see people get hurt during a time that’s meant for celebration. He hopes this approach will give people a sense of safety as they arrive on campus over the next few days.

”We just want to ensure that the people coming here are here for the right reasons, and not the wrong reasons,” Baldwin said.

SUPD is encouraging students, alumni and visitors to download the “Jag Safe” app.

The app is free to download on both iOS and Android devices. Through the app, you can contact the police department directory or even leave an anonymous tip.

