Zack: Storms likely for today

Rain could be heavy at times across the area.
Wednesday's forecast
Wednesday's forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s funny how quickly things can change in weather as we have flipped the switch from beautiful fall to quite muggy with a chance for storms.

Expect downpours to be the story on your Wednesday as showers and storms crawl inland from coastal areas through the day. The movement of the storms looks to be on the slow side so a quick 1-2 inches of rain is possible in spots. Any severe threat or widespread heavy rainfall looks low in this pattern.

We will keep “some” rain chance in the forecast heading into Thursday but the coverage looks to be considerably less as compared to today. I’m going with a 40% rain chance for some spotty showers or maybe a storm. Due to all the clouds around over the next day or so, highs will be held to right around 80.

The end of this week and weekend looks warm and humid with maybe a passing shower. It won’t feel like fall that’s for sure. There is the possibility by Sunday on into early next week we could see highs climbing into the upper 80s. Yes, I know. If you want another cold front, we may have to wait till mid to late next week.

