Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run crash has died; driver sought
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Reagan Gurney, a 41-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Seventh Ward, has died, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The crash happened on Fri., Oct. 8 around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Law and Bruzelles Streets near Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue.
Gurney was in the hospital on life support since the crash. FOX 8 caught up with his mother as she was cleaning out his storage unit.
More: Bicyclist fighting for his life after hit-and-run in Seventh Ward
“Accidents are accidents, but just to keep going and not hesitating when you hit a person and leave them there like a bag of trash,” she said.
Surveillance video captured the moment Gurney was struck. Police have been able to identify a silver suspect vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima or Maxima.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance identifying and locating the vehicle and the driver. Detectives say the vehicle should have heavy front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Traffic INvestigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Family and friends of Gurney have set up a Go Fund Me to help cover his medical expenses.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.