Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run crash has died; driver sought

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Reagan Gurney, a 41-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Seventh Ward, has died, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The crash happened on Fri., Oct. 8 around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Law and Bruzelles Streets near Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue.

Gurney was in the hospital on life support since the crash. FOX 8 caught up with his mother as she was cleaning out his storage unit.

“Accidents are accidents, but just to keep going and not hesitating when you hit a person and leave them there like a bag of trash,” she said.

Surveillance video captured the moment Gurney was struck. Police have been able to identify a silver suspect vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Police are looking for the driver or owner of a silver vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima or Maxima, that struck and killed Reagan Gurney. (NOPD)

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance identifying and locating the vehicle and the driver. Detectives say the vehicle should have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Traffic INvestigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Family and friends of Gurney have set up a Go Fund Me to help cover his medical expenses.

