Brossett suspends campaign to enter rehab

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Councilman Jared Brossett has suspended his campaign for New Orleans City Council At-Large to enter an inpatient rehab center.

“I have a disease,” Brossett said in a statement on Thursday, soon after the council voted to remove him as budget chair. “I want to get better. I know that I need help, and I will engage the professional help that I need to be my best self.”

Brossett was arrested Monday morning for driving while intoxicated. Officials say he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car, the engine still running.

“Addiction is an illness. It is not a choice. No one would choose this. For me, my family and those I serve, I must prioritize rehabilitation,” he continued.

Days before the arrest, Brossett told FOX 8 that his past issues would not happen again.

His full statement is below:

Today, I am suspending campaign activities, and I am going to enter an inpatient rehabilitation center for treatment. I have a disease. I want to get better. I know that I need help, and I will engage the professional help that I need to be my best self.

I want to thank the many friends, family members, constituents and well-wishers who have reached out to me over the last 72 hours. Your empathy and compassion have made me stronger, and I will heed the good advice I have received and focus on my health. Addiction is an illness. It is not a choice. No one would choose this. For me, my family and those I serve, I must prioritize rehabilitation.

Aside from my personal rehabilitation, allow me to address my professional responsibilities. I will complete my term as Councilman for District D. Over the next few weeks, my staff will ensure continuity in constituent services, and upon my return, I will shepherd a smooth transition. With God’s grace, I will get well and hopefully serve you again.

