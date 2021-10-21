BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Brossett suspends campaign to enter rehab

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Councilman Jared Brossett has suspended his campaign for New Orleans City Council At-Large to enter an inpatient rehab center.

“I have a disease,” Brossett said in a statement on Thursday, soon after the council voted to remove him as budget chair. “I want to get better. I know that I need help, and I will engage the professional help that I need to be my best self.”

Brossett was arrested Monday morning for driving while intoxicated. Officials say he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car, the engine still running.

“Addiction is an illness. It is not a choice. No one would choose this. For me, my family and those I serve, I must prioritize rehabilitation,” he continued.

Days before the arrest, Brossett told FOX 8 that his past issues would not happen again.

His full statement is below:

Today, I am suspending campaign activities, and I am going to enter an inpatient rehabilitation center for treatment. I have a disease. I want to get better. I know that I need help, and I will engage the professional help that I need to be my best self.

I want to thank the many friends, family members, constituents and well-wishers who have reached out to me over the last 72 hours. Your empathy and compassion have made me stronger, and I will heed the good advice I have received and focus on my health. Addiction is an illness. It is not a choice. No one would choose this. For me, my family and those I serve, I must prioritize rehabilitation.

Aside from my personal rehabilitation, allow me to address my professional responsibilities. I will complete my term as Councilman for District D. Over the next few weeks, my staff will ensure continuity in constituent services, and upon my return, I will shepherd a smooth transition. With God’s grace, I will get well and hopefully serve you again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season

Latest News

New Orleans city councilman Jared Brossett, 39, was arrested early Monday (Oct. 18) on...
Brossett out as budget chair days after DWI arrest
New Orleans City Council Jared Brossett answers questions about past DWI troubles just days...
Jared Brossett will not participate in tonight’s NOLA City Council debate
New Orleans City Council Jared Brossett answers questions about past DWI troubles just days...
Days before his latest DWI arrest Brossett said in interview: It won’t happen ever again
Three Democrats and one Green Party Member are running for the N.O. City Council-at-Large Div....
City Council-at-Large Div. 2 candidates discuss tackling city problems, other issues