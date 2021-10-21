NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The heat and humidity is back for the next several days. The next front looks to move in next Thursday. A weak front that will basically dry us out for the weekend will move through later tonight but it is weak with no fanfare with it. Yes this will be a nice fall front as we head into the Halloween weekend. For now through expect temps well into the 80s and lows in the 70s. Our normal high is 79°. We will have limited rain chances through early next week. Along with the humidity, there will be a few areas of patchy fog.

Bruce: Better late than never! As we stay hot and humid for several days to come, there is hope on the horizon that next Thursday a strong cold front will arrive for Halloween weekend. I'll keep you posted but for now i am going with it! pic.twitter.com/ec8X4e9pzQ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 21, 2021

The front will move through by late evening into Friday, but we don’t get another shot of cool air with it. It will stay quite warm into the weekend with high temperatures running about 5 degrees above long term averages in the mid to upper 80s in some locations. Overnight lows will be nearly 10 degrees above average in the low 70s south of Lake Pontchartrain. We will stay mostly dry through Friday and Saturday. Sunday moisture will build in again giving a slight chance at a shower, but no major weather changes until the end of next week So let’s keep a lookout next week for the anticipated front.

