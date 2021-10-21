BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Better late than never

It's too warm through the weekend
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The heat and humidity is back for the next several days. The next front looks to move in next Thursday. A weak front that will basically dry us out for the weekend will move through later tonight but it is weak with no fanfare with it. Yes this will be a nice fall front as we head into the Halloween weekend. For now through expect temps well into the 80s and lows in the 70s. Our normal high is 79°. We will have limited rain chances through early next week. Along with the humidity, there will be a few areas of patchy fog.

The front will move through by late evening into Friday, but we don’t get another shot of cool air with it. It will stay quite warm into the weekend with high temperatures running about 5 degrees above long term averages in the mid to upper 80s in some locations. Overnight lows will be nearly 10 degrees above average in the low 70s south of Lake Pontchartrain. We will stay mostly dry through Friday and Saturday. Sunday moisture will build in again giving a slight chance at a shower, but no major weather changes until the end of next week So let’s keep a lookout next week for the anticipated front.

