BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

By the numbers: Odd stats heading into week 7

Saints at Seahawks
Saints running back Alvin Kamara celebrates his touchdown catch-and-run by mimicking the...
Saints running back Alvin Kamara celebrates his touchdown catch-and-run by mimicking the referee's touchdown signal as he awaits his teammates' arrival in the end zone.(Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX 8)
By Vasilios Nikolaou
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are going to march into Lumen Field this Monday night for a primetime matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, but what about what’s behind the clashing of shoulder pads, the cadences of the dueling quarterbacks, or the white noise generated by the fans?

Here are some numbers, stats, and all-around fun facts that pertain to this week 7 contest:

  • Saints are 9-6 coming off the bye since 2006
  • Only 2 wins off the bye against opponents with winning records since 2006
  • Saints-Seahawks all-time series is tied at 8
  • Saints have won the last two meetings vs. Seattle
  • Saints have the 28th ranked offense vs. the Seahawks 32nd ranked defense
  • Seahawks have the 22nd ranked offense vs. the Saints 15th ranked defense
  • Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will miss only the second start of his career this week
  • This is only the 2nd time since 2007 that Drew Brees won’t be a part of this series
  • Since 2006, the Saints are 44-15 in the month of October

We’ll be back next week with some more numbers as the Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome on Halloween.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season

Latest News

New Orleans Saints designated Marcus Davenport (above), Kwon Alexander and Tre'Quan Smith to...
Saints designate Davenport, Alexander and Smith to return from injured reserve
Most hated teams by state.
Buccaneers replace Falcons as most ‘hated’ NFL team In Louisiana
Sports betting is legal in 55 of 64 parishes in Louisiana
Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah’s Casino eagerly anticipating the green light to take bets
Sports betting is legal in 55 of 64 parishes in Louisiana
Sports betting at Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah's Casino is ready for the green light