Fatal shooting on I-10, leaves one man dead, another man injured

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the I-10 W near exit 240B Wednesday night.

According to NOPD, one man was reported dead at the scene and the other suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

No further information is available at this time.

