BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Grambling State University gives security update after 2 deadly shootings on campus in less than a week

Grambling State University held a security update briefing Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after the...
Grambling State University held a security update briefing Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after the campus experience two deadly shootings in less than a week.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Following a deadly homecoming week, a news conference was held to discuss the recent violent incidents at Grambling State University.

The event was held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the GSU nursing building auditorium, on Cole Street.

The update comes as students returned back to campus on Wednesday, Oct. 20, following two shootings.

The news conference was held in conjunction with key law enforcement officials to provide an update on security measures and other information in light of recent incidents on campus.

President Rick Gallot Jr., Superintendent of Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, Deputy Superintendent of Patrol Lt. Col. Chavez Canmoon, Deputy Superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren, and Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams were all in attendance.

Previous Stories
Texan provides a mother’s perspective on deadly violence at Grambling State
A crowd scatters after gunfire rings out at GSU on Oct. 17, 2021.
Grambling to implement campus-wide curfew until further notice following 2 deadly shootings
Fear, uncertainty as Grambling State community reels from 2 deadly shootings in 4 days
Victims ID’d after fatal shooting sparked by $5 parking
Zelanz R. French, 23, of Shreveport, La.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season

Latest News

Delron Hall, 23, and Rondel Hall, 21, are not wanted on criminal charges but police believe the...
NOPD seeks two people that may hold information vital to homicide investigation
New Orleans City Council Jared Brossett answers questions about past DWI troubles just days...
Brossett suspends campaign to enter rehab
New Orleans city councilman Jared Brossett, 39, was arrested early Monday (Oct. 18) on...
Brossett out as budget chair days after DWI arrest
Bicyclist hit and run
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run crash has died; driver sought
Craig Cato, 37, is accused of abusing a child for a period of 8 years, starting from when the...
St. Tammany Parish man indicted for aggravated rape of juvenile