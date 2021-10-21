La. sports betting moving through final hurdles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you have been anxiously waiting to bet on some of your favorite sports. And although we are close to the light at the end of that tunnel, there are still a few final details that need to be worked out.

Before you can begin placing bets on sports in any Louisiana casino that operates under state law, state police need to finish making sure every casino will operate under the same rules on how those bets will be placed. Ronnie Johns, Chairman of the Gaming Control Board, says this must be done carefully.

“We only get one shot at rolling this out so we’re going to do it the right way,” said the Chairman.

Another kink the board needs to iron out is an official sport’s wagering catalog for each casino to use. The catalog, also put together by the state police, would give a list of what sporting events you can place your bets on. A rough draft of the catalog was brought before the board today for approval.

“This is not a final product, in the sense that we want to bring the first one to the board for approval. After that the chairman has the ability to approve further sporting events,” said Major Chuck McNeal, the Command Inspector for the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division.

What everyone is still waiting to learn is when they can finally place a bet at riverboat casinos. But as of right now, that official date has yet to be announced. The date would have come sooner if Hurricane Ida had not required the manpower of state police during recovery.

“I’m not going to give you a definitive date of when we’re going to issue licenses but it’s going to be soon. So uh, maybe before LSU gets a new head coach I don’t know,” said

While there has been some talk of online sports betting becoming available as early as this weekend, Chairman Johns clarified today that will not be the case. They are still going through the extensive process of finalizing online licensing.

