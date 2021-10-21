BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Rain is back and warm temps linger into the weekend

A weak front dries things out for the weekend, but temperatures stay above normal.
A weak front dries things out for the weekend, but temperatures stay above normal.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some patchy fog greeted many to start the day on Thursday. Plenty of moisture hanging around and a chance at rain continues into the afternoon. A weak frontal boundary will push into the moisture built up across the region on southeasterly winds allowing for 30 to 40 percent of the area to see a shower or a thunderstorm into the afternoon. The front will move through by late evening into Friday, but we don’t get another shot of cool air with it. It will stay quite warm into the weekend with high temperatures running about 5 degrees above long term averages in the mid to upper 80s in some locations. Overnight lows will be nearly 10 degrees above average in the low 70s south of Lake Pontchartrain. We will stay mostly dry through Friday and Saturday. Sunday moisture will build in again giving a slight chance at a shower, but no major weather changes until the end of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season

Latest News

Bruce's Wednesday evening weather forecast 10/20
Bruce's Wednesday evening weather forecast 10/20
Bruce's Wednesday afternoon weather forecast 10/20
Bruce's Wednesday afternoon weather forecast 10/20
The heat and humidity is back and here to stay
Bruce: Where is fall?-Not around here for at least the next week
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Oct. 20
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Oct. 20