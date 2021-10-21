Nicondra: Rain is back and warm temps linger into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some patchy fog greeted many to start the day on Thursday. Plenty of moisture hanging around and a chance at rain continues into the afternoon. A weak frontal boundary will push into the moisture built up across the region on southeasterly winds allowing for 30 to 40 percent of the area to see a shower or a thunderstorm into the afternoon. The front will move through by late evening into Friday, but we don’t get another shot of cool air with it. It will stay quite warm into the weekend with high temperatures running about 5 degrees above long term averages in the mid to upper 80s in some locations. Overnight lows will be nearly 10 degrees above average in the low 70s south of Lake Pontchartrain. We will stay mostly dry through Friday and Saturday. Sunday moisture will build in again giving a slight chance at a shower, but no major weather changes until the end of next week.

