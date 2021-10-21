BBB Accredited Business
NOLA Council votes to remove Jared Brossett as budget chair

By Rob Masson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has voted Thursday to remove Jared Brossett as budget chair, days after his arrest on a DWI charge.

The move comes in the middle of Council hearings on tens of millions of dollars of budget adjustments.

The first round of budget hearings was supposed to start Wednesday with budget chairman Brossett presiding, but a majority of the Council had other ideas. Brossett also dropped out of the City Council At-Large debates.

Council Vice President Roy Glapion filed a motion, co-authored by all seven members, to have President Helena Moreno take over.

With the New Orleans City Council set to consider tens of millions of dollars worth of budget adjustments, Brossett’s seat was empty on a day when he was also supposed to make his first court appearance on a DWI charge he got Monday.

New Orleans city councilman Jared Brossett, 39, was arrested early Monday (Oct. 18) on suspicion of drunk driving, according to Orleans Parish court records. It is Brossett's second drunk driving arrest in 16 months.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

“You want people to get the help they need. It’s been hard. We are real people,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Brossett has presided over budget hearings for months, but city leaders are confident the process will move forward in his absence.

“We have all been working through the budget process over the last several months. I serve on the committee and serve as council president and I’m very well versed on these issues,” said Moreno.

More: Days before his latest DWI arrest Brossett said in interview: It won’t happen ever again

There is much at stake when it comes to public safety with millions allocated for new initiatives, including technology designed to thwart interstate shootings.

“Enhancing license plate readers enhances our intelligence unit at the real-time crime center and that’s imperative,” said Cantrell.

Those initiatives will now be considered, without Brossett, who could be removed as budget chair as early as Thursday.

So far, Brossett, who is running for council at large, has not commented on his arrest or his removal as Council budget chair.

Brossett was supposed to make a first court appearance Tuesday on his most recent DWI arrest. But that hearing was delayed because the judge had not received documents surrounding the arrest.

