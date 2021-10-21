BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD seeks two people that may hold information vital to homicide investigation

Delron Hall, 23, and Rondel Hall, 21, are not wanted on criminal charges but police believe the...
Delron Hall, 23, and Rondel Hall, 21, are not wanted on criminal charges but police believe the two could have knowledge vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is searching for two people of interest in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Delron Hall, 23, and Rondel Hall, 21, are not wanted on criminal charges but police believe the two could have knowledge vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

The incident happened on May 6 at the intersection of Cindy Place and Wendy Lane, police say.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the location of the two listed persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season

Latest News

New Orleans City Council Jared Brossett answers questions about past DWI troubles just days...
Brossett suspends campaign to enter rehab
New Orleans city councilman Jared Brossett, 39, was arrested early Monday (Oct. 18) on...
Brossett out as budget chair days after DWI arrest
Bicyclist hit and run
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run crash has died; driver sought
Craig Cato, 37, is accused of abusing a child for a period of 8 years, starting from when the...
St. Tammany Parish man indicted for aggravated rape of juvenile