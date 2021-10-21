NOPD seeks two people that may hold information vital to homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is searching for two people of interest in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Delron Hall, 23, and Rondel Hall, 21, are not wanted on criminal charges but police believe the two could have knowledge vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

The incident happened on May 6 at the intersection of Cindy Place and Wendy Lane, police say.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the location of the two listed persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

