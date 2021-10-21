St. Tammany Parish man indicted for aggravated rape of juvenile

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish man was indicted yesterday with one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13, according to information from 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

Craig Cato, 37, is accused of abusing a child for a period of 8 years, starting from when the victim was 5 years old.

Detective Angelica Lopez of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant District Attorney Ysonde Boland presented the case to the Grand Jury.

