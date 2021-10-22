BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Broken heart syndrome on the rise in Americans, study says

More Americans are living with a broken heart.
More Americans are living with a broken heart.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study from the Journal of the American Heart Association found that broken heart syndrome is on the rise.

It also shows a clear connection on how the heart and the brain react together when stress or anxiety are present.

The official term, takotsubo syndrome, can mirror a heart attack, cause chest pains and shortness of breath.

The study says it happens after a severe emotional or physical event like a breakup or car accident.

The data says mostly women age 50 to 75 have seen the highest increase, accounting for 88.3% of the nearly 135,000 cases among the women in that age group.

One of the study’s authors says some have had cardiac intensive care for days or weeks, but that death is rare.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl

Latest News

Governor DeSantis called a Special Session Thursday for state lawmakers to deal with COVID...
EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?
FDA to meet to discuss COVID-19 vaccine for kids
FDA to meet to discuss COVID-19 vaccine for kids
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
What is the ‘delta plus’ variant of the coronavirus?
In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, photo Alec Baldwin watches the men's singles final of the US...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman