Bruce: A dry but warm weekend-Signs of colder temps by Halloween weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dry front has pushed into the area taking a slight edge off of the humidity. We won’t see much change in temperatures though with Friday through next Wednesday morning lows still in the upper 60s and low 70s. Daytime highs will stay in the same time frame in the mid to upper 80s. At least it looks mostly dry rain wise with nice conditions around for Friday night football. Saturday stays mostly dry as well. Late Sunday we can expect to see a bit of moisture return out of the Gulf of Mexico and rain chances will increase by early next week.
As of now next Tuesday into Wednesday are wetter days followed by a strong cold front Thursday morning that will clear us out and drop temperatures back to a fall feel; over the Halloween weekend..
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.