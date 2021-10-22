Bruce: A dry but warm weekend-Signs of colder temps by Halloween weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dry front has pushed into the area taking a slight edge off of the humidity. We won’t see much change in temperatures though with Friday through next Wednesday morning lows still in the upper 60s and low 70s. Daytime highs will stay in the same time frame in the mid to upper 80s. At least it looks mostly dry rain wise with nice conditions around for Friday night football. Saturday stays mostly dry as well. Late Sunday we can expect to see a bit of moisture return out of the Gulf of Mexico and rain chances will increase by early next week.

5 days of temps above the average. Then by Thursday we finally see a nice fall front move on through. Rain chances will remain low through Monday. Tuesday into Wednesday the front rolls through with showers and a few downpours. After that, Halloween weekend is looking fantastic. pic.twitter.com/Ck5teWAHUB — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 22, 2021

As of now next Tuesday into Wednesday are wetter days followed by a strong cold front Thursday morning that will clear us out and drop temperatures back to a fall feel; over the Halloween weekend..

