BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: A dry but warm weekend-Signs of colder temps by Halloween weekend

No fronts in sight through next Tuesday
No fronts in sight through next Tuesday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dry front has pushed into the area taking a slight edge off of the humidity. We won’t see much change in temperatures though with Friday through next Wednesday morning lows still in the upper 60s and low 70s. Daytime highs will stay in the same time frame in the mid to upper 80s. At least it looks mostly dry rain wise with nice conditions around for Friday night football. Saturday stays mostly dry as well. Late Sunday we can expect to see a bit of moisture return out of the Gulf of Mexico and rain chances will increase by early next week.

As of now next Tuesday into Wednesday are wetter days followed by a strong cold front Thursday morning that will clear us out and drop temperatures back to a fall feel; over the Halloween weekend..

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher

Latest News

Morning weather update for Fri., Oct. 22 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., Oct. 22 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Oct. 22
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Oct. 22
Mostly dry to start the weekend with some moisture around to fuel spotty showers by Sunday...
Nicondra: Mostly dry, but still warm heading into the weekend
Bruce's Thursday evening weather forecast 10/21
Bruce's Thursday evening weather forecast 10/21