Five Saints players miss practice Thursday

Taysom Hill missed practice Thursday.
Taysom Hill missed practice Thursday.(Picasa | WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five Saints players missed practice Thursday, while two others were limited.

Taysom Hill (concussion), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Chris Hogan (non-injury related), Dwayne Washington (neck) and Malcom Roach (illness) all missed practice for the Saints.

In a positive development, starting offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Terron Armstead were both limited. McCoy has been out since week one, while Armstead was injured against New England in week three.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) was a full participant.

