BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mardi Gras will roll in 2022, barring any dramatic changes: mayor

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Barring a “dramatic turn for the worse,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says Mardi Gras will roll once again in 2022.

“We are on track for the return of Mardi Gras in 2022!!” Cantrell tweeted Fri., Oct. 22.

The Krewe of Boo parade is set to roll Saturday evening, providing a measuring stick for how next year’s Carnival season will function amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cantrell has floated a wide range of protection options. People participating in the parade must provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test before they ride or march in the parade. Everyone is urged to wear a mask, both spectators and participants.

More: George Porter Jr., Mannie Fresh will reign over Krewe of Boo parade

“What happens next depends on what we do right now,” her office said in a statement.

Louisiana remains No. 43 in the country for vaccination rates. Statewide, 53% of people have received one shot compared to the national rate of 66%.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher

Latest News

Mardi Gras and Cantrell MSY vaccine mandates
Cantrell to consider changing Carnival parade routes
Carnival returns to Harahan
Excitement builds in Harahan ahead of Krewe of Kings parade
Mardi Gras 2022 meeting: safety
Carnival 2022: Safety a number one priority
Mac Cantrell
Harahan making plans for Mardi Gras-style parade