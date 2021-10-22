BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Mostly dry, but still warm heading into the weekend

Mostly dry to start the weekend with some moisture around to fuel spotty showers by Sunday...
Mostly dry to start the weekend with some moisture around to fuel spotty showers by Sunday afternoon.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dry front is pushing into the area helping to take the edge off of the humidity that’s had a hold on the region over the last several days. We won’t see much change in temperatures though with Friday morning lows still in the upper 60s and low 70s. Dew points are about 6 to 10 degrees lower than yesterday, but upper 60s this time of year is still not exactly comfortable. At least it looks mostly dry rain wise with nice conditions around for Friday night football. Saturday stays mostly dry as well. Late Sunday we can expect to see a bit of moisture return out of the Gulf of Mexico and rain chances will increase.

