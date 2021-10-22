BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Patriots positioned for a sweep of the Jets in our “Bet of the week”

New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during...
New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New York Jets, let’s face it, are not even considered an average team, they’re bad. They’re playing out the season, getting some reps, focusing on the future. Get Zach Wilson some valuable experience, and don’t get him hurt.

Their opponent this week, the New England Patriots, is currently sporting a 2-4 record. But this squad has some promise to turn it around. They just went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the NFL, Dallas, losing in a gut-punch Overtime game.

Plus, these teams already played in Week 2 in New York, the Pats won, 25-6.

I also think Mac Jones is a better QB right now. The former Tide QB will continue to excel with time on task.

Are the Patriots a playoff team, who knows, the jury is still out. But, they’re in a great position this week as a 6.5-point favorite.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher

Latest News

Saints vs Seahawks preview
Saints vs Seahawks preview
Taysom Hill missed practice Thursday.
Five Saints players miss practice Thursday
Sports betting in Louisiana is moving through the final hurdles.
La. sports betting moving through final hurdles
Saints running back Alvin Kamara celebrates his touchdown catch-and-run by mimicking the...
By the numbers: Odd stats heading into week 7