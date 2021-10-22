Patriots positioned for a sweep of the Jets in our “Bet of the week”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New York Jets, let’s face it, are not even considered an average team, they’re bad. They’re playing out the season, getting some reps, focusing on the future. Get Zach Wilson some valuable experience, and don’t get him hurt.

Their opponent this week, the New England Patriots, is currently sporting a 2-4 record. But this squad has some promise to turn it around. They just went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the NFL, Dallas, losing in a gut-punch Overtime game.

Plus, these teams already played in Week 2 in New York, the Pats won, 25-6.

I also think Mac Jones is a better QB right now. The former Tide QB will continue to excel with time on task.

Are the Patriots a playoff team, who knows, the jury is still out. But, they’re in a great position this week as a 6.5-point favorite.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.